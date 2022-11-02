Home States Andhra Pradesh

30 individuals, organisations get YSR awards for social commitment

In all, 20 individuals and organisations received the YSR Lifetime Achievement Award and 10 eminent persons and organisations to the YSR Achievement Award.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan at the YSR awards presentation ceremony in Vijayawada on Tuesday I Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: YSR Lifetime Achievement and YSR Achievement Awards-2022 were presented to individuals and organisations in recognition of their significant contributions to their respective fields. Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy gave away the awards, instituted in memory of former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy at a function in Vijayawada on Tuesday, which was also attended by YSR’s wife YS Vijayamma. The awards were presented for the second consecutive year to mark the AP State Formation Day.

Congratulating the recipients, the Chief Minister said the awards are being presented to eminent organisations and individuals, who have been working selflessly for the betterment of the society. Dr YSR Lifetime Achievement Award carries a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh, a bronze figurine of YSR, a memento and a citation.

Dr YSR Achievement Award carries a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh, a memento and a commendation letter. In all, 20 individuals and organisations received the YSR Lifetime Achievement Award and 10 eminent persons and organisations to the YSR Achievement Award.

The presentation of the awards is only a gesture to convey the message that the government will continue to support the organisations and individuals, who have been working for the betterment of the society, Jagan asserted.

Governor Harichandan said the awards, instituted in memory of former CM YSR, who earned a permanent place in the hearts of Telugu people in both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, will go a long way in inspiring people in serving the society. In his opening remarks, GVD Krishna Mohan, Advisor to Government (Communications), said the awards were designed in a special way to make them look better compared to the civilian awards instituted in other States.

Observing that farmers, artistes, social workers and others who work in different spheres, are all heroes in their own way, he said the screening committee worked hard in selecting the organisations and individuals for the awards.

