Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Formation Day celebrated with gaiety

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also greeted the people of the State on the occasion.

Published: 02nd November 2022 05:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2022 05:35 AM   |  A+A-

Children pay floral tributes to Potti Sriramulu’s statue in Vijayawada on Tuesday I Prasant Madugula

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy greeted the people of Andhra Pradesh on the occasion of the State Formation Day.The Chief Minister hoisted the national flag at his camp office in Tadepalli to mark the occasion. After receiving the guard of honour, he paid floral tributes to the portrait of Potti Sriramulu, who was instrumental in the formation of Andhra Pradesh, the first linguistic State.

Taking to Twitter, Jagan described the AP Formation Day as a festival memorising our culture and fame, the struggles and success stories of our ancestors, and the sacrifices of great people who were born on this soil.Governor Harichandan paid floral tributes to the portrait of Amarajeevi Potti Sriramulu at a programme held at Durbar Hall in the Raj Bhavan. The Governor said several leaders from Andhra region were at the forefront of the country’s freedom movement and played a decisive role in the fight against the British.

He said the demand of people of Andhra region for a separate State on linguistic basis became intense after the supreme sacrifice made by Amarajeevi, who breathed his last on December 15, 1952 after undertaking fast for 56 days.A separate State for Telugu-speaking people became a reality with the announcement made by the then Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on December 19, 1952 on the formation of Andhra State, the Governor recalled. RP Sisodia, Special Chief Secretary to Governor, Suryaprakash, Joint Secretary, and others were present on the occasion.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also greeted the people of the State on the occasion. Taking to Twitter, Amit Shah said the Sate is a home for great culture and people with great hearts. He expressed hope that the State will develop further in the coming days. BJP State president Somu Veerraju and others also greeted the people on the occasion. The Andhra Pradesh Formation Day was also celebrated at TDP and Jana Sena party offices.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Formation Day
India Matters
Congress leader Sachin Pilot (File Photo | PTI)
Sachin Pilot suggests Congress will take action against Rajasthan MLAs who rebelled recently
For representational purposes (File Photo |EPS)
Minor girl gets raped and murdered in Koralli village of Karnataka
Kerala High Court. (File photo)
Kerala HC bars 'Kodathi Vilakku' at Guruvayur Temple by Thrissur Judicial District Court officers
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai (Photo | EPS)
BJP targeting Punjab farmers for stubble burning because of their protests: Delhi minister Gopal Rai 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp