Andhra Pradesh Formation Day celebrated with gaiety

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy greeted the people of Andhra Pradesh on the occasion of the State Formation Day.The Chief Minister hoisted the national flag at his camp office in Tadepalli to mark the occasion. After receiving the guard of honour, he paid floral tributes to the portrait of Potti Sriramulu, who was instrumental in the formation of Andhra Pradesh, the first linguistic State.

Taking to Twitter, Jagan described the AP Formation Day as a festival memorising our culture and fame, the struggles and success stories of our ancestors, and the sacrifices of great people who were born on this soil.Governor Harichandan paid floral tributes to the portrait of Amarajeevi Potti Sriramulu at a programme held at Durbar Hall in the Raj Bhavan. The Governor said several leaders from Andhra region were at the forefront of the country’s freedom movement and played a decisive role in the fight against the British.

He said the demand of people of Andhra region for a separate State on linguistic basis became intense after the supreme sacrifice made by Amarajeevi, who breathed his last on December 15, 1952 after undertaking fast for 56 days.A separate State for Telugu-speaking people became a reality with the announcement made by the then Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on December 19, 1952 on the formation of Andhra State, the Governor recalled. RP Sisodia, Special Chief Secretary to Governor, Suryaprakash, Joint Secretary, and others were present on the occasion.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also greeted the people of the State on the occasion. Taking to Twitter, Amit Shah said the Sate is a home for great culture and people with great hearts. He expressed hope that the State will develop further in the coming days. BJP State president Somu Veerraju and others also greeted the people on the occasion. The Andhra Pradesh Formation Day was also celebrated at TDP and Jana Sena party offices.

