AP govt signs agreement with J-PAL South Asia

The AP government has evolved a comprehensive development plan to achieve ‘prosperity with happiness’ as part of its Vision 2029.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Government of Andhra Pradesh has entered into an agreement with the Abdul Latif Jameel Poverty Action Lab (J-PAL) South Asia to maximise the impact of its anti-poverty programmes through the use of a strategic and evidence-based approach to policy making.

As part of the agreement, J-PAL South Asia will work with the AP government to evaluate as well as enhance new and existing social programmes and policies, including providing technical assistance for effective use and analysis of administrative data to generate policy-relevant insights.

The AP government has evolved a comprehensive development plan to achieve ‘prosperity with happiness’ as part of its Vision 2029. The State has reaffirmed its commitment to the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by introducing several social welfare and poverty reduction programmes.
Shobhini Mukerji, executive director, J-PAL South Asia, said, “The Government of AP’s engagement with evidence and data, along with their commitment to adopt a scientific approach to policy making, makes them a valuable partner of J-PAL South Asia. This partnership will facilitate a holistic approach towards continuously improving the lives of the people of Andhra Pradesh.”

