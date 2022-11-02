AP signs agreement with Kerala to supply Jaya variety rice

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh government signed a deal with Kerala to supply a essential commodities, including Jaya variety of rice. During his recent visit to the State, Kerala Civil Supplies Minister GR Anil inspected the public distribution system (PDS) implemented in Andhra Pradesh.

Lauding the AP government for the door delivery of essentials to the beneficiaries, he stressed the need for mutual procurement of a few grocery items between the two states. To this extent, Civil Supplies Minister Karumuri Venkata Nageswara Rao was invited to visit Kerala.

Following this, a team of officials led by Nageswara Rao including Civil Supplies Corporation managing director G Veerapandian, AP Dairy managing director Ahmed Babu and other senior officials visited Kerala.

On Tuesday, ministers and officials of both the States discussed some key issues, following which it was decided that besides rice, AP would supply essential commodities like turmeric, pulses, groundnuts, coriander seeds and black pepper through Andhra Pradesh State Co-operative Marketing Federation (AP Markfed).

In this context, an MoU was signed between the two governments.AP Markfed will supply the essentials to Kerala through Maveli Stores of Kerala Civil Supplies Corporation (Supplyco).

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh government signed a deal with Kerala to supply a essential commodities, including Jaya variety of rice. During his recent visit to the State, Kerala Civil Supplies Minister GR Anil inspected the public distribution system (PDS) implemented in Andhra Pradesh. Lauding the AP government for the door delivery of essentials to the beneficiaries, he stressed the need for mutual procurement of a few grocery items between the two states. To this extent, Civil Supplies Minister Karumuri Venkata Nageswara Rao was invited to visit Kerala. Following this, a team of officials led by Nageswara Rao including Civil Supplies Corporation managing director G Veerapandian, AP Dairy managing director Ahmed Babu and other senior officials visited Kerala. On Tuesday, ministers and officials of both the States discussed some key issues, following which it was decided that besides rice, AP would supply essential commodities like turmeric, pulses, groundnuts, coriander seeds and black pepper through Andhra Pradesh State Co-operative Marketing Federation (AP Markfed). In this context, an MoU was signed between the two governments.AP Markfed will supply the essentials to Kerala through Maveli Stores of Kerala Civil Supplies Corporation (Supplyco).