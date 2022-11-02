Home States Andhra Pradesh

Reform prisoners: HM Taneti Vanitha to officials

She directed the authorities to provide suitable skill development training to the convicts so that they can get employment opportunity soon after their release from the jail.

Andhra Pradesh minister Taneti Vanitha (YouTube screengrab)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Home Minister Taneti Vanitha has called upon the prisons department officials to lay emphasis on bringing a complete change in the behaviour and outlook of convicts to make them lead a normal life after their release from jail. Vanitha reviewed the situation in various prisons of the State with the officials of the prisons department at the Interim Government Complex in Velagapudi on Tuesday.

She enquired about the conditions in the central jails, sub- jails and other jails. In particular, the facilities being provided to prisoners and the measures taken by the jail authorities to reform the convicts. She also reviewed the staff conditions in prisons and other issues.She directed the authorities to provide suitable skill development training to the convicts so that they can get employment opportunity soon after their release from the jail.

DGP (Prisons) Hasan Raja explained the conditions in various prisons in the State through a PowerPoint presentation. He also highlighted the food and other facilities provided to the prisoners.Principal Secretary (Home) Harish Kumar Gupta underlined the need to strengthen the prisons with adequate staff and better equipment.

