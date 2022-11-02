Home States Andhra Pradesh

Rs 68.70 lakh aid for 64 families under Op Parivarthana

As many as 217 cases were filed and 188 people were taken into custody and PD Act was evoked on nine habitual offenders.

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Under Operation Parivartana, Bapatla district administration and police department provided financial assistance of Rs 68.70 lakh to provide alternative employment opportunities to 64 families, who were involved in illegal manufacturing and distribution of ID liquor in the district.

This financial aid will help the families to set up small businesses including hotels, grocery shops, dairy farms, and auto-rickshaws and attain financial independence, said District Collector Vijayakrishnan. She distributed cheques to beneficiaries and suggested them to lead respectful lives. SP Vakul Jindal warned that stern action would be taken against them if they try to decide the faith that was put on them and return to their old ways and involve in illegal activities. He also said that the police department is taking all required action to prevent illegal ID liquor in the district and hoped that this initiative would bring positive change in society.

Since the formation of Bapatla district, the district administration has taken stringent action to completely eradicate the manufacturing and distribution of ID liquor, as the wide coastal region gives several advantages for brewing ID liquor.  The police department has formed special teams to conduct raids and inspections. As many as 217 cases were filed and 188 people were taken into custody and PD Act was evoked on nine habitual offenders.

For providing alternate employment, the officials have identified 100 families who were involved in the illegal activities. They also prepared an action plan to identify vacant jobs in industries to provide alternative employment opportunities and required assistance including sanctioning loans, E-Shram cards, agriculture equipment and implementing eligible government welfare schemes to benefit the families.

