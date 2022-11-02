Vigilance Awareness Week at APCOB

Home States Andhra Pradesh

The observance of Vigilance Awareness Week 2022 began at the Andhra Pradesh State Co-operative Bank Ltd (APCOB) on Monday and it will conclude on November 6.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The observance of Vigilance Awareness Week 2022 began at the Andhra Pradesh State Co-operative Bank Ltd (APCOB) on Monday and it will conclude on November 6.The Vigilance Awareness Week is being observed as per the directions of the Central Vigilance Commission.

Chief Vigilance Officer RS Reddy said, “The objective is to raise public awareness regarding causes and gravity of the threat posed by corruption.” The theme of this year’s Awareness Week  is ‘Corruption-free India for a Developed Nation’.

