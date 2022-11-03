30-year-old male elephant died due to electrocution in Chittoor

By Express News Service

CHITTOOR: A 30-year-old male elephant died in the early hours of Wednesday, after being electrocuted when it came into contact with a electric wire that was arranged in agriculture lands in Nagireddypalle village of Venkatagiri Kota mandal of Palamaneru constituency in Chittoor district.

Villagers of Nagireddypalle noticed the dead elephant in the fields and informed to the Forest officials. Chittoor West Region DFO Chaitanya Kumar along with his staff reached the spot and conducted an enquiry.

DFO said that a herd of wild elephants including the dead was seen in the region over the past few days. He said “The elephant came into contact with an electric wire and died on the spot. To avoid animal intrusion, the fence was installed illegally”.

Chaitanya said that he filed a case against the person who had put the electric fence is currently at large. Forest officials asked the police to launch a search operation to nab him.

Chaitanya has called on the veterinary doctors from SV Zoological Park (Tirupati) and conducted autopsy at the spot as it is difficult to carry the elephant to the hospital. After that, concerned officials did Panchanama and buried the carcass of the elephant in the woods nearby.

