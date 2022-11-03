Andhra HC questions motive behind Amaravati farmers’ padayatra

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Terming the Amaravati farmers’ Maha Padayatra a politically motivated programme, the Andhra Pradesh High Court said some individuals were running the show with the farmers on the forefront. Farmers under the Amaravati Parirakshana Samithi (APS) have undertaken the walkathon from Amaravati to Arasavilli, demanding the State government to retain Amaravati as the sole capital of the State The court took exception to the farmers taking up the Maha padayatra even though it had given a verdict in favour of Amaravati. Rajadhani Rythu Parirakshana Samithi and Amaravati Rajadhani Samikarana Rythu Samakhyas had filed two separate petitions, challenging the court’s orders issued on September 9 and October 21. In its orders, the court had made it clear that not more than 600 people can take part in the yatra and that those extending solidarity to the farmers cannot participate in the rally.

The court asked as to how the two petitioners can challenge the verdict when they are not party to the case in which it had given the orders earlier. It directed both the organisations to explain the legality by which they have filed the petitions. Petitioner’s counsel B Adinarayana Rao said it is not correct to confine the number of farmers to 600 as such a restriction would infringe the rights of those who want to take part in the yatra. The counsel argued that due to the court’s restrictions, those who want to extend solidarity to the yatra would lose their right. At this juncture, the court questioned as to why the yatra is being taken out when the issue is pending before the Supreme Court. The court said the petitioners can file contempt petition, if the government is not implementing its orders, but cannot take out yatras. The court asserted that it does not welcome yatras and other acts when the matter is in the courts. In the same tone, it also found fault with MLAs, ministers and MPs holding round-table conferences on the three-capitals issue.

Taking exception of the protests demanding that the high court be shifted to Kurnool, the court questioned how the government was allowing such demonstrations. Rao further counsel sought to know as to how restrictions can be imposed on farmers’ padayatra, but Congress leader Rahul Gandhi can hold his Bharat Jodo Yatra. Advocate General S Sriram said the petitions do not have maintainability and informed the high court that the organisers of the yatra are violating the restrictions imposed by the court. The AG remarked that the organisers have taken permission for taking out a yatra to have darshan at a temple, but the yatra is certainly not a pilgrimage. The matter was posted for hearing on November 7.

