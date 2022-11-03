Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra's first handball academy inaugurated

She appreciated Tenali Horse firm for encouraging the athletes and providing financial assistance.

Published: 03rd November 2022 05:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2022 05:16 AM   |  A+A-

Argentina's Lucas Dario Moscatello holds the ball during the men's preliminary round group A handball match between Argentina and Germany at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 26, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.

Image for representational purpose only. (File photo |AP)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Sports minister RK Roja inaugurated state’s first handball academy at ANS Stadium in Tenali on Wednesday. The academy incorporates facilities like training, well-equipped gymnasium, sports equipment, diet menus, and basic amenities.Speaking on the occasion, min said the academy will encourage the athletes for national and international championships.

“The academy has been set up in partnership with SAAP and a private business firm. Games and sports not only helps in physical fitness but also helps to gain mental strength.The state government is prioritizing and encouraging games and sports at all government schools and initiated Jagananna Kreeda Samabaralu program. As many as 53 athletes participated in the selections where 20 of them secured seats in the academy,” added she. 

She appreciated Tenali Horse firm for encouraging the athletes and providing financial assistance. She launched the handball logo, visited the ball court and also played with athletes. Tenali MLA Annabathuni Sivakumar, Youth Services and Sports Secretary Vani Mohan, SAAP Vice Chairman Dr. N Prabhakar, handball coaches, athletes and others were also present.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.(Express Illustrations)
Gujarat elections 2022: Morbi, Porbandar, Anand... here are 25 seats to watch out for
Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Gujarat assembly elections: Two-phase voting on December 1 and 5, results on December 8
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | EPS)
Kerala, Andhra top school performance index, Tamil Nadu slips: Report
A flooded road at Pattalam following heavy rains in Chennai. Image used for representational purpose (Photo | EPS, Martin Louis)
Real-time flood forecast becomes a reality in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp