Andhra's first handball academy inaugurated

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Sports minister RK Roja inaugurated state’s first handball academy at ANS Stadium in Tenali on Wednesday. The academy incorporates facilities like training, well-equipped gymnasium, sports equipment, diet menus, and basic amenities.Speaking on the occasion, min said the academy will encourage the athletes for national and international championships.

“The academy has been set up in partnership with SAAP and a private business firm. Games and sports not only helps in physical fitness but also helps to gain mental strength.The state government is prioritizing and encouraging games and sports at all government schools and initiated Jagananna Kreeda Samabaralu program. As many as 53 athletes participated in the selections where 20 of them secured seats in the academy,” added she.

She appreciated Tenali Horse firm for encouraging the athletes and providing financial assistance. She launched the handball logo, visited the ball court and also played with athletes. Tenali MLA Annabathuni Sivakumar, Youth Services and Sports Secretary Vani Mohan, SAAP Vice Chairman Dr. N Prabhakar, handball coaches, athletes and others were also present.

