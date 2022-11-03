Home States Andhra Pradesh

BJP targeting Punjab farmers due to earlier protests: Gopal Rai

The governments of Delhi and Punjab are ready to provide financial assistance to the farmers to prevent stubble burning.

Published: 03rd November 2022 05:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2022 05:13 AM   |  A+A-

AAP supporters AAP flag (Photo | AAP Twitter)

Image of AAP supporters used for representation (Photo | AAP Twitter)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Taking a swipe at BJP for their criticism of AAP government about not addressing the stubble burning incidents, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Wednesday that the saffron party is targeting farmers in Punjab for stubble burning because of their earlier protests against three contentious farm laws of the Centre. 

He also accused the party of seeking paddy straw burning as an excuse to take “revenge” from farmers. “I think they hate farmers because of the protests against the farm laws,” said Rai.“The BJP is blaming farmers for burning stubble. They want FIRs to be filed against them. They should stop abusing farmers and stop seeking revenge from them,” he added.Rai said that the farmers are forced to burn stubble in Punjab because the BJP-led Centre did not support the state government’s plan to provide a cash incentive to them for not burning the crop residue.

“The BJP should cooperate with the farmers and present a viable solution for stubble instead of abusing them. The governments of Delhi and Punjab are ready to provide financial assistance to the farmers to prevent stubble burning. It is the BJP-led government at the Centre which has refused support in this regard,” said Rai. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gopal Rai BJP AAP Punjab farmer
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.(Express Illustrations)
Gujarat elections 2022: Morbi, Porbandar, Anand... here are 25 seats to watch out for
Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Gujarat assembly elections: Two-phase voting on December 1 and 5, results on December 8
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | EPS)
Kerala, Andhra top school performance index, Tamil Nadu slips: Report
A flooded road at Pattalam following heavy rains in Chennai. Image used for representational purpose (Photo | EPS, Martin Louis)
Real-time flood forecast becomes a reality in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp