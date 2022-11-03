District level school games to begin on Nov 7

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: District level school games competitions under the School Game Federation of Andhra Pradesh (SGFAP) are set to begin from November 7. Around two lakh students from across the State participated in the recently-concluded mandal level sports competitions. Based on GO 74 and priority list of School Games Federation of India (SGFI), games were conducted for the Under 14, 17 and 19 categories in 25 sports, 26 athletics, 22 events in swimming and diving, and three events in gymnastics.

SGFAP has conducted the competitions at the mandal, district and State level in the said disciplines with an estimated cost of Rs 4 crore.On the instructions of School Education Commissioner, S Suresh Kumar, mid-day meals were also served to the participants in the mandal level competitions for the first time. The procedure will be followed at the district and State level games as well.

Meanwhile, associations recognised by the Sports Authority of AP (SAAP) and parents of the students, who are undergoing training in the sports recognised by SAAP, have expressed displeasure over SGFI’s list of games.

“SGFI should give importance to all the games recognised by SAAP and should release the budget for all the notified games without any discrimination. Only students with SAAP-recognised certificates get selected for sports quota,” AP Soft Tennis Association General Secretary Daram Naveen Kumar rued.

Responding, SGFAP secretary G Bhanu Murthy said budget is being allocated for all SAAP-recognised sports and that all sports persons will be given equal preference.He added, “list of recognised sports disciplines stated in the GO no 74 in which 28 games were recognised by the Youth Advancement, Tourism and Culture (Sports) Department.”

