Home States Andhra Pradesh

District level school games to begin on Nov 7

On the instructions of School Education Commissioner, S Suresh Kumar, mid-day meals were also served to the participants in the mandal level competitions for the first time. 

Published: 03rd November 2022 05:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2022 05:18 AM   |  A+A-

Hockey Stick

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: District level school games competitions under the School Game Federation of Andhra Pradesh (SGFAP) are set to begin from November 7. Around two lakh students from across the State participated in the recently-concluded mandal level sports competitions. Based on GO 74 and priority list of School Games Federation of India (SGFI), games were conducted for the Under 14, 17 and 19 categories in 25 sports, 26 athletics, 22 events in swimming and diving, and three events in gymnastics. 

SGFAP has conducted the competitions at the mandal, district and State level in the said disciplines with an estimated cost of Rs 4 crore.On the instructions of School Education Commissioner, S Suresh Kumar, mid-day meals were also served to the participants in the mandal level competitions for the first time. The procedure will be followed at the district and State level games as well. 

Meanwhile, associations recognised by the Sports Authority of AP (SAAP) and parents of the students, who are undergoing training in the sports recognised by SAAP, have expressed displeasure over SGFI’s list of games.

“SGFI should give importance to all the games recognised by SAAP and should release the budget for all the notified games without any discrimination. Only students with SAAP-recognised certificates get selected for sports quota,” AP Soft Tennis Association General Secretary Daram Naveen Kumar rued. 

Responding, SGFAP secretary G Bhanu Murthy said budget is being allocated for all SAAP-recognised sports and that all sports persons will be given equal preference.He added, “list of recognised sports disciplines stated in the GO no 74 in which 28 games were recognised by the Youth Advancement, Tourism and Culture (Sports) Department.”

Equal preference to be given for all sportpersons

Budget is being allocated by following the list of recognised sports disciplines, stated in the GO no 74 in which 28 games were recognised by the Youth Advancement, Tourism and Culture (Sports) Department.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.(Express Illustrations)
Gujarat elections 2022: Morbi, Porbandar, Anand... here are 25 seats to watch out for
Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Gujarat assembly elections: Two-phase voting on December 1 and 5, results on December 8
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | EPS)
Kerala, Andhra top school performance index, Tamil Nadu slips: Report
A flooded road at Pattalam following heavy rains in Chennai. Image used for representational purpose (Photo | EPS, Martin Louis)
Real-time flood forecast becomes a reality in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp