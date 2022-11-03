Four farmhands electrocuted as live wire snaps in Anantapur

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR/TIRUPATI: Four farm labourers, all women, died and three others sustained severe burns after an 11 KV live wire snapped and fell on a tractor in which they were travelling on Wednesday. The incident took place at Dargahennuru in Anantapur district. Bommanahal SI Siva said the deceased have been identified as Parvathi (45), Vannakka (48), Ratnamma (35) and Sankaramma (28). The three injured, Sunkamma, Mahesh and Lakshmi, have been shifted to a hospital in Bellary, Karnataka.

According to reports reaching here, the condition of the three injured persons is said to be critical. The SI said the women were returning home after work at the Castor field belonging to Subbanna, a farmer from the same village. Seven persons were present in the tractor at the time of the incident, eyewitnesses said.

Anantapur SP Dr Fakerappa Kaginelli inspected the scene and took stock of the situation. He directed police officers to send the bodies for post-mortem and provide proper treatment facilities to the injured. Rayadurgam MLA Kapu Ramachandra Reddy brought the matter to the attention of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who condoled the bereaved families.

Jagan announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh to the families of the deceased and also directed the authorities to take all steps to ensure better treatment of those injured.Andhra Pradesh Southern Power Distribution Company (APSPDCL) chairman and managing director K Santosh Rao announced Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia to the kin of the deceased and explained that an insulator flash caused the conductor to snap and fall.

A committee, headed by the chief general manager (P&MM) DV Chalapathi and consisting chief general manager (O&M) K Guravaiah and Vigilance Inspector (Anantapur) M Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy, was constituted to conduct a field-level inspection and submit a report.Based on preliminary probe, the Discom chief suspended divisional engineer (Kalyanadurgam) S Mallikarjuna Rao, assistant executive engineers (Bommanahal) MK Lakshmi Reddy and H Hamidullah Baig, and lineman (Dargahennuru) K Besava Raju.

APSPDCL also sought a report on the incident from SE (Anantapur) P Nagaraju, EE Operations (Rayadurgam) Seshadri Shekhar, and Anantapur EE (M&P) K Ramesh.Terming the incident tragic, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu pointed out that this is the second time in a week that power lines snapped.

“Five people died in a similar accident just the other day. Why are these accidents happening? What happened to the supervision by the electricity department? Does this government care?” he questioned.

Expressing grief over the death of the four farm labourers in Anantapur, BJP State secretary S Vishnuvardhan Reddy demanded the government to give Rs 25 lakh ex-gratia to kin of the deceased.

Divisional engineer, asst engineers suspended

The Discom chief suspended divisional engineer (Kalyanadurgam) S Mallikarjuna Rao, assistant executive engineers (Bommanahal) MK Lakshmi Reddy and H Hamidullah Baig, and lineman (Dargahennuru) K Besava Raju. APSPDCL also sought a report on the incident from SE (Anantapur) P Nagaraju, EE Operations (Rayadurgam) Seshadri Shekhar, and Anantapur EE (M&P) K Ramesh. An official committee was set up to conduct a field-level inspection and submit a report

ANANTAPUR/TIRUPATI: Four farm labourers, all women, died and three others sustained severe burns after an 11 KV live wire snapped and fell on a tractor in which they were travelling on Wednesday. The incident took place at Dargahennuru in Anantapur district. Bommanahal SI Siva said the deceased have been identified as Parvathi (45), Vannakka (48), Ratnamma (35) and Sankaramma (28). The three injured, Sunkamma, Mahesh and Lakshmi, have been shifted to a hospital in Bellary, Karnataka. According to reports reaching here, the condition of the three injured persons is said to be critical. The SI said the women were returning home after work at the Castor field belonging to Subbanna, a farmer from the same village. Seven persons were present in the tractor at the time of the incident, eyewitnesses said. Anantapur SP Dr Fakerappa Kaginelli inspected the scene and took stock of the situation. He directed police officers to send the bodies for post-mortem and provide proper treatment facilities to the injured. Rayadurgam MLA Kapu Ramachandra Reddy brought the matter to the attention of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who condoled the bereaved families. Jagan announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh to the families of the deceased and also directed the authorities to take all steps to ensure better treatment of those injured.Andhra Pradesh Southern Power Distribution Company (APSPDCL) chairman and managing director K Santosh Rao announced Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia to the kin of the deceased and explained that an insulator flash caused the conductor to snap and fall. A committee, headed by the chief general manager (P&MM) DV Chalapathi and consisting chief general manager (O&M) K Guravaiah and Vigilance Inspector (Anantapur) M Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy, was constituted to conduct a field-level inspection and submit a report.Based on preliminary probe, the Discom chief suspended divisional engineer (Kalyanadurgam) S Mallikarjuna Rao, assistant executive engineers (Bommanahal) MK Lakshmi Reddy and H Hamidullah Baig, and lineman (Dargahennuru) K Besava Raju. APSPDCL also sought a report on the incident from SE (Anantapur) P Nagaraju, EE Operations (Rayadurgam) Seshadri Shekhar, and Anantapur EE (M&P) K Ramesh.Terming the incident tragic, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu pointed out that this is the second time in a week that power lines snapped. “Five people died in a similar accident just the other day. Why are these accidents happening? What happened to the supervision by the electricity department? Does this government care?” he questioned. Expressing grief over the death of the four farm labourers in Anantapur, BJP State secretary S Vishnuvardhan Reddy demanded the government to give Rs 25 lakh ex-gratia to kin of the deceased. Divisional engineer, asst engineers suspended The Discom chief suspended divisional engineer (Kalyanadurgam) S Mallikarjuna Rao, assistant executive engineers (Bommanahal) MK Lakshmi Reddy and H Hamidullah Baig, and lineman (Dargahennuru) K Besava Raju. APSPDCL also sought a report on the incident from SE (Anantapur) P Nagaraju, EE Operations (Rayadurgam) Seshadri Shekhar, and Anantapur EE (M&P) K Ramesh. An official committee was set up to conduct a field-level inspection and submit a report