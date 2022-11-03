Home States Andhra Pradesh

Four farmhands electrocuted as live wire snaps in Anantapur

According to reports reaching here, the condition of the three injured persons is said to be critical.

Published: 03rd November 2022 05:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2022 05:25 AM   |  A+A-

Police examine an electric cable which fell on a tractor, resulting in the death of four farm workers at Dargahennuru in Anantapur district on Wednesday I express

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR/TIRUPATI: Four farm labourers, all women, died and three others sustained severe burns after an 11 KV live wire snapped and fell on a tractor in which they were travelling on Wednesday. The incident took place at Dargahennuru in Anantapur district. Bommanahal SI Siva said the deceased have been identified as Parvathi (45), Vannakka (48), Ratnamma (35) and Sankaramma (28). The three injured, Sunkamma, Mahesh and Lakshmi, have been shifted to a hospital in Bellary, Karnataka.

According to reports reaching here, the condition of the three injured persons is said to be critical. The SI said the women were returning home after work at the Castor field belonging to Subbanna, a farmer from the same village. Seven persons were present in the tractor at the time of the incident, eyewitnesses said.

Anantapur SP Dr Fakerappa Kaginelli inspected the scene and took stock of the situation. He directed police officers to send the bodies for post-mortem and provide proper treatment facilities to the injured. Rayadurgam MLA Kapu Ramachandra Reddy brought the matter to the attention of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who condoled the bereaved families.

Jagan announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh to the families of the deceased and also directed the authorities to take all steps to ensure better treatment of those injured.Andhra Pradesh Southern Power Distribution Company (APSPDCL) chairman and managing director K Santosh Rao announced Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia to the kin of the deceased and explained that an insulator flash caused the conductor to snap and fall.

A committee, headed by the chief general manager (P&MM) DV Chalapathi and consisting chief general manager (O&M) K Guravaiah and Vigilance Inspector (Anantapur) M Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy, was constituted to conduct a field-level inspection and submit a report.Based on preliminary probe, the Discom chief suspended divisional engineer (Kalyanadurgam) S Mallikarjuna Rao, assistant executive engineers (Bommanahal) MK Lakshmi Reddy and H Hamidullah Baig, and lineman (Dargahennuru) K Besava Raju. 

APSPDCL also sought a report on the incident from SE (Anantapur) P Nagaraju, EE Operations (Rayadurgam) Seshadri Shekhar, and Anantapur EE (M&P) K Ramesh.Terming the incident tragic, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu pointed out that this is the second time in a week that power lines snapped. 

“Five people died in a similar accident just the other day. Why are these accidents happening? What happened to the supervision by the electricity department? Does this government care?” he questioned.
Expressing grief over the death of the four farm labourers in Anantapur, BJP State secretary S Vishnuvardhan Reddy demanded the government to give Rs 25 lakh ex-gratia to kin of the deceased.

Divisional engineer, asst engineers suspended

The Discom chief suspended divisional engineer (Kalyanadurgam) S Mallikarjuna Rao, assistant executive engineers (Bommanahal) MK Lakshmi Reddy and H Hamidullah Baig, and lineman (Dargahennuru) K Besava Raju. APSPDCL also sought a report on the incident from SE (Anantapur) P Nagaraju, EE Operations (Rayadurgam) Seshadri Shekhar, and Anantapur EE (M&P) K Ramesh. An official committee was set up to conduct a field-level inspection and submit a report

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anantapur
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.(Express Illustrations)
Gujarat elections 2022: Morbi, Porbandar, Anand... here are 25 seats to watch out for
Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Gujarat assembly elections: Two-phase voting on December 1 and 5, results on December 8
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | EPS)
Kerala, Andhra top school performance index, Tamil Nadu slips: Report
A flooded road at Pattalam following heavy rains in Chennai. Image used for representational purpose (Photo | EPS, Martin Louis)
Real-time flood forecast becomes a reality in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp