Jagan did nothing for Rayalaseema: TDP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Rayalaseema is reeling under the worst-ever crisis and there has been zero progress in the region for the past three-and-a-half years as Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has done nothing for its development, former TDP minister Kalava Srinivasulu said.

Speaking to mediapersons at the TDP headquarters in Mangalagiri on Wednesday, Srinivasulu alleged that Jagan’s discrimination and hatred against the region were clearly visible with his indifferent attitude towards Rayalaseema though he hails from it. The TDP Politburo member accused Jagan of instigating regional and caste differences among the people in the name of three capitals.

“No one from Visakhapatnam actually wants the city to be made the executive capital. If Vizag is made the executive capital, it will be very far from Rayalaseema,” he stated and asked whether YSRC leaders are dare enough to seek public opinion on the three-capital issue. He made it clear that TDP will make every effort to bring all sections of the people onto a common platform to end the atrocious YSRC regime.

Be ready for elections anytime: Naidu to TDP cadres

Anticipating early polls in the State, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu directed the party cadres to be prepared to face elections anytime. Holding a meeting with TDP leaders of NTR district on Wednesday, Naidu suggested that the party rank and file be in touch with people, predicting that the elections may come in May or December 2023

