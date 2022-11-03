Home States Andhra Pradesh

Spread welfare message to win 175 seats: Jagan

Discusses party strategy with YSRC cadre to wrest Mandapeta Assembly segment from TDP in next elections

Ali, the newly appointed advisor to government (electronic media), calls on CM Jagan on Wednesday | Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Continuing his interaction with the YSRC rank and file from the Assembly constituencies where TDP won in the last elections, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday discussed the party strategy in the next elections to wrest Mandapeta, where TDP achieved a hat-trick victory. During his interaction, Jagan called upon the YSRC cadre to make their moves in right direction with full preparedness to make a clean sweep by winning all the 175 Assembly seats in the next elections, which are due in 18 months.

He told them that Rs 946 crore was spent on various welfare schemes in Mandapeta constituency in the last three-and-a-half years benefiting 91.96% of the total 96,469 households.Reminding them that YSRC won all ZPTC and MPP seats besides 23 out of 30 wards in Mandapeta municipality and majority of sarpanch seats in the constituency, he said the party also made a clean sweep of all local bodies in Kuppam, a bastion of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu. 

“Why can’t we make a clean sweep of all 175 constituencies in the next elections when we can win majority seats in all local bodies from village to ZPTCs,’’ he observed and directed the party cadre to seek the blessings of people explaining them how they are benefited from the YSRC schemes. The party cadre should pay attention to unsolved issues that come to their notice during the Gadapa Gadapaku programme and resolve them swiftly.  

Pointing out that the party cadre should effectively take the message to people by explaining the revolutionary changes brought with effective implementation of various welfare schemes such as crop insurance, Rythu Bharosa Kendras, village clinics, Amma Vodi, Vidya Deevena, e-cropping, availability of family doctor, 67 types of medicines and diagnostic centres, volunteer services for every 50 houses and a secretariat for every 2,000 people and English medium education in schools. 

Highlighting that the government has been spending Rs 20 crore for priority works in every constituency by allotting Rs 20 lakh to every village secretariat, the chief minister exhorted the party cadre to get prepared for the next elections from now onwards by taking the message of welfare schemes effectively to the people. MLC Thota Trimurthulu and Rajya Sabha MP Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose and other leaders were present.

