YSRC MLC Challa Bhageerath Reddy passes away due to illness

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: YSRC MLC Challa Bhageerath Reddy passed away while undergoing treatment for illness at a private hospital in Hyderabad on Wednesday afternoon. He was 46. He is survived by his wife Srilakshmi and two sons. According to his family members, Bhageerath Reddy developed serious health complications after a pneumonia attack.

His father Challa Ramakrishna Reddy, former MLA, died due to Covid-19 in January 2021. After his father’s death, Bhageerath Reddy, hailing from Owk, became an MLC in March 2021. He served as a Youth Congress president of Kurnool from 2003 to 2006. Before the elections in 2019, he joined the YSRC along with his father.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed his grief over the untimely death of Bhageerath Reddy and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family.Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan expressed profound grief over the demise of Bhageerath Reddy.

KURNOOL: YSRC MLC Challa Bhageerath Reddy passed away while undergoing treatment for illness at a private hospital in Hyderabad on Wednesday afternoon. He was 46. He is survived by his wife Srilakshmi and two sons. According to his family members, Bhageerath Reddy developed serious health complications after a pneumonia attack. His father Challa Ramakrishna Reddy, former MLA, died due to Covid-19 in January 2021. After his father’s death, Bhageerath Reddy, hailing from Owk, became an MLC in March 2021. He served as a Youth Congress president of Kurnool from 2003 to 2006. Before the elections in 2019, he joined the YSRC along with his father. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed his grief over the untimely death of Bhageerath Reddy and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family.Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan expressed profound grief over the demise of Bhageerath Reddy.