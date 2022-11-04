AP to get Rs 270 crore bioethanol unit

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will lay the foundation stone of Assago Industries’ Ethanol producing plant- a fast-growing Bio-Fuel producing company - at APIIC Industrial Park in Gummalladoddi of East Godavari on Friday.

The greenfield project will be a Grain-Based Zero Liquid Discharge plant with a capacity of 200 Kilo Litres Per Day (KLPD). To be built with an investment of Rs 270 Crores, the project will be generating over 100 direct and 400 indirect employment with support from the Industrial Department, APIIC and District officials.

The new plant will be sprea across 20 acres and equipped with state-of-the-art machinery. Assago Industries will be producing bioethanol through residual broken rice and grains procured locally.

The project is aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for India to reduce oil imports and achieve self-sufficiency with green fuel.

Ashish Gurnani, Managing Director of Assago Industries, said “It’s a proven fact that Ethanol is going to be one the most preferred fuel alternatives. We are pleased to play a role in making Andhra Pradesh a leader in Green Renewable Fuel with our investment and position as an alternative energy hub in the future. The project shall also indirectly benefit hundreds of farmers and the local community at large as surplus, residual, and spoilt food grains are used as feedstock.”

“India is an agrarian economy and AP is a state where agriculture is the backbone for farmer’s community. The residues can be leveraged into motor fuel Ethanol creating additional revenues for farmers. With infrastructure and technological advancements that we are equipped with, its time to apply it to accelerate the production of bioethanol.”

“It is estimated that one crore litres of Ethanol-blended petrol can save around 20,000 tons of CO2 emission. Thereby in the last seven years, apart from lowering CO2 Emissions by 192 Lakh tons, around Rs 26,509 Crores Cumulative Foreign Exchange Saving has been achieved by India due to the usage of Ethanol. We aim to grow the production in 2024 from this new plant.” added Ashish Gurnani.

Rice, peanuts, corn, sugarcane, and sorghum are the main crops grown in AP and of all these, rice residues take the top slot for bioethanol production.In 2021,3 lakh tonnes of rice procured by the FCIwas used for ethanol production. It has been estimated that 20% ethanol-blended fuel will help reduce dependence on crude oil imports by 2025.

Traffic diversions in Rajamahendravaram

Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy will lay the foundation stone to ethanol factory at Gokavaram in East Godavari on November 4. Ahead of the CM’s visit, a high force security will be arranged between Rajamahendravaram to Gokavaram and police have also laid down traffic diversions that will occur. The traffic diversion will start from 8 am to 2pm on Friday. There will be a traffic diversion between Rajamahendravaram-Gokavaram.

