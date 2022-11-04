Home States Andhra Pradesh

Ayyanna’s arrest height of anarchy in AP: TDP

It has become quite common for YSRC regime to file false cases against TDP leaders whenever it faces major problem, says Naidu  

Published: 04th November 2022 05:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2022 05:38 AM   |  A+A-

N Chandrababu Naidu

Chandrababu Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP national president and former chief minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday termed the arrest of former minister Chintakayala Ayyanna Patrudu the height of the YSRC government’s anarchic rule in the State.

Responding to the arrest of Ayyanna, Naidu told the media at the TDP headquarters that whenever the State government faces some major problem, it is trying to divert the public attention by filing false cases against TDP leaders. “The present arrest comes in the wake of fresh developments in the murder case of former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy and TDP’s fight against the illegal occupation of lands by YSRC leaders in Visakhapatnam. A false case has been registered against Ayyanna to divert the public attention from both these issues,” Naidu remarked.

Pointing out that police went to Ayyanna’s house at 3 am, Naidu asked whether the former minister had committed any murder or grave atrocity or any other heinous crime? Ayyanna’s wife stated that the police barged into their house like thieves and some of them were found to be in an inebriated condition.  

Ayyanna’s ancestors were rich and very generous and donated hundreds of acres of land. His grandfather too was an MLA, “It is ridiculous that Ayyanna, who hails from such a family, occupied two cents of government land as per the claim of police to take him into custody,” the Opposition Leader deplored.
“If this is the situation in the State now, cases can be booked against any individual,” Naidu said and made it clear that TDP, when it comes back to power, will certainly take an example from this.

CID officials have virtually surrendered to the YSRC government to act as per its diktats and foist false cases against the Opposition leaders. “TDP will not remain silent and fight against the oppression of the Jagan Mohan Reddy government,” he asserted.

Naidu made it clear that the officials who resorted to suppress the Opposition voice yielding to the pressure of the YSRC government, will face the music when TDP returns to power in the State. Naidu demanded that the CID DIG explain the reasons as to how Ayyanna could be the accused number one in the case.

It’s another attention diversion tactic: TDP

