BJP's Somu Veerraju finds fault with YSRC MP Vijayasai Reddy

KADAPA: BJP State president Somu Veerraju alleged that YSRC Rajya Sabha member V Vijayasai Reddy was making confusing statements on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit to Vizag.Speaking to the media at Pulivendula on Thursday, he found fault with Vijayasai Reddy for holding a review meeting with the district officials on PM’s visit though the PMO did not disclose any details of it. How could Vijayasai announce the PM’s visit? Somu questioned.

As per the tentative schedule, the PM will lay foundation stone for seven projects during his two-day visit to Visakhapatnam. He reiterated BJP’s commitment to development of the backward Rayalaseema.Commenting on the threat perception to Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan, Somu said the BJP would not spare anyone if any attempt was made to harm him.

