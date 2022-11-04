Elusive tiger kills calf, high alert sounded

By Express News Service

VIZIANAGARAM: The elusive tiger once again caused panic among villagers by killing a calf at Amarayavalasa in Mentada mandal in the early hours of Thursday. The calf was found dead in bushes on the outskirts of Amarayavalasa. Based on the information given by villagers, Vizianagaram Range forest officials reached the spot, examined the carcass and recorded the pugmarks of the big cat.

They sounded a high alert in villages surrounding Amarayavalasa with the help of revenue and police officials on the movement of tiger. The FRO confirmed that it was the tiger, which has been on the prowl for the past five months. Following the incident, several villages in Mentada, Bondapalli and Gajapathinagaram mandals are in the grip of fear as the elusive tiger surfaced again after one month. The forest officials initiated the process to pay compensation to the farmer who lost his calf in the tiger attack.

Speaking to TNIE, Vizianagaram Forest Range Officer Appalaraju said, “The elusive tiger killed a calf belonging to Madireddy Polayya on the outskirts of Amarayavalasa village. Based on the information provided by locals, we reached the spot, examined the carcass and launched the procedure to disburse compensation to the farmer. We have kept a cage ready to lay trap for the tiger.”

However, the FRO added, “We cannot lay the trap unless the tiger is in one area for more than 10 days. Therefore, we are continuously monitoring the tiger movement and alerting locals through megaphone to avoid the man-animal conflict.”

