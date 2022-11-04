Home States Andhra Pradesh

Guntur police step up vigil on history sheeters

SP Arif Hafeez gave strictly instructed all station inspectors to form special teams and monitor the movements of history sheeters.

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The district police stepped up vigilance on history sheeters after two murders, each in Guntur city and Ponnur, were recently reported.The surge in such incidents has brought the police officers on toes. SP Arif Hafeez gave strictly instructed all station inspectors to form special teams and monitor the movements of history sheeters.

“We have increased night patrolling under all police station limits. We appeal to the public to inform the police about any illegal activities or disturbances and cooperate with us to maintain law and order in the district.”  

“Such cases have increased after counselling programmes, which were earlier held every week, came to a halt following High Court’s orders,” the SP noted. On October 18, a few history sheeters brutally killed one Ramesh in broad daylight. In another incident, Anju Barnabas was also allegedly killed by his competitors in business.

