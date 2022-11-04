Guntur: Python scare in dilapidated government school

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Tension prevailed at Uppudi government school as a python snake was spotted on the premises of school in Repalle mandal of Bapatla on Thursday.According to the locals, the school was set in the Uppudi cyclone safety building. Along with this ASHA workers’ office was also set up in a few rooms of the building.

Due to years of negligence, the building has been in a bad condition and surrounded by dense trees and bushes causing huge inconvenience to the students and teachers.Spotting a python outside the building, the students and teachers got panicked.

But after a while, the snake disappeared into the bushes. But the workers and teachers are worried that snake might come into classrooms and cause harm to students.They are requesting the authorities to clean the building surroundings and to remove the bushes and trees, so that the safety of the students can be assured and also to prevent unanticipated incidents in the future.The management has raised the issue to the authority.

