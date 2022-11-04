Investment on education is our strength: Jagan

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy called the investment in the education sector as the biggest investment on human resources development. His statement came after the state bagged place in the seven states and Union Territories (UTs) in the Performance Grading Index (PGI) for school education for the year 2020-21.

During a review meeting on School Education, the CM congratulated the state and directed the School Education Department officials not to compromise on the implementation of reforms that would help improve literacy and eradication of poverty.

“Implement the subject-teacher concept more effectively. The reforms helped the number of students grow up to 42 lakhs now from 37 lakhs in 2018-19. Of the total number of 45,000 Government schools, Nadu-Nedu scheme has been already implemented in 15,000 schools while another 22,000 schools will get it this year with the rest of the schools implementing it next year,” added the CM.

He asked the officials to accord high priority to implement Gorumudda, SMF and TMF while taking steps to get CBSE affiliation for all schools implementing Nadu-Nedu programme. He directed them to pay special attention in training students who will take CBSE tests in 2024-25.

Speaking over the reports claiming the govt did not yet hand over text books and the Vidya Kanuka kits to the students even after the commencement of second semester, the CM called it an anti-Government media move, resorting to falsehood.

Chief Secretary Dr Sameer Sharma, B Rajasekhar, Finance Secretary N Gulzar, School Education Commissioner S Suresh Kumar, Commissioner Katamaneni Bhaskar, Commissioner MV Seshagiri Rao, Director Meena and other officials were present.

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy called the investment in the education sector as the biggest investment on human resources development. His statement came after the state bagged place in the seven states and Union Territories (UTs) in the Performance Grading Index (PGI) for school education for the year 2020-21. During a review meeting on School Education, the CM congratulated the state and directed the School Education Department officials not to compromise on the implementation of reforms that would help improve literacy and eradication of poverty. “Implement the subject-teacher concept more effectively. The reforms helped the number of students grow up to 42 lakhs now from 37 lakhs in 2018-19. Of the total number of 45,000 Government schools, Nadu-Nedu scheme has been already implemented in 15,000 schools while another 22,000 schools will get it this year with the rest of the schools implementing it next year,” added the CM. He asked the officials to accord high priority to implement Gorumudda, SMF and TMF while taking steps to get CBSE affiliation for all schools implementing Nadu-Nedu programme. He directed them to pay special attention in training students who will take CBSE tests in 2024-25. Speaking over the reports claiming the govt did not yet hand over text books and the Vidya Kanuka kits to the students even after the commencement of second semester, the CM called it an anti-Government media move, resorting to falsehood. Chief Secretary Dr Sameer Sharma, B Rajasekhar, Finance Secretary N Gulzar, School Education Commissioner S Suresh Kumar, Commissioner Katamaneni Bhaskar, Commissioner MV Seshagiri Rao, Director Meena and other officials were present.