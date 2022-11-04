Home States Andhra Pradesh

Jagan consoles MLC Challa Bhageerath Reddy’s family

Jagan visited Owk in Nandyal district and participated in the last rites of Bhageerath Reddy held at Challa farmhouse.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy consoles the family members of YSRC MLC Challa Bhageerath Reddy at Owk in Nandyal district on Thursday I Express

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday consoled the family of YSRC MLC Challa Bhageerath Reddy, who passed away due to illness at a private hospital in Hyderabad on Wednesday. Jagan visited Owk in Nandyal district and participated in the last rites of Bhageerath Reddy held at Challa farmhouse.

The CM was received at Orvakal airport by Kurnool district Collector P Koteswara Rao, MPs and MLAs. From there, Jagan went to Owk by helicopter. Consoling the bereaved family members, Jagan assured them  of all support. Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy, Nandyal district incharge minister and Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha and others accompanied the chief minister during his visit to Owk. Nandyal district Collector Manazir Jeelani Samoon and SP K Raghuveera Reddy made elaborate security arrangements for the chief minister’s visit.

