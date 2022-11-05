Chandrababu Naidu’s CSO hurt as miscreants attack convoy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The chief security officer (CSO) of TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu sustained a minor injury after an unidentified miscreants allegedly tried to pelt stones at the former chief minister’s convoy during his roadshow at Nandigama in NTR district on Friday evening.

The CSO, Madhu Babu, was immediately given first aid. Following the incident, tension prevailed in the region. Sources said, the miscreants threw at least two stones at Naidu, who was standing on a bus during his roadshow, ‘Badude Badudu’. Naidu escaped the alleged attack, but the CSO, who was standing behind him, was hurt.

Condemning the incident, Naidu vented his ire on police for the security lapse. Police officers told TNIE that a special team headed by NTR DCP Vishal Gunni will investigate the matter and check videos of the alleged attack.

Jogi Ramesh dismisses entire incident as TDP drama

At a public meeting in Nandigama, the TDP chief lashed out at YSRC activists and likened them to goons. He asked Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy not to play ‘Pulivendula politics’ in Nandigama. Stating that he is not afraid of such cowardly acts, Naidu asserted he will not rest until YSRC is dethroned.

Responding to the TDP chief’s outburst, Minister for Housing Jogi Ramesh remarked that it was not new for Naidu to engage people for pelting stones at him and play dirty politics. He dismissed the entire incident as a drama enacted by the TDP chief.

VIJAYAWADA: The chief security officer (CSO) of TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu sustained a minor injury after an unidentified miscreants allegedly tried to pelt stones at the former chief minister’s convoy during his roadshow at Nandigama in NTR district on Friday evening. The CSO, Madhu Babu, was immediately given first aid. Following the incident, tension prevailed in the region. Sources said, the miscreants threw at least two stones at Naidu, who was standing on a bus during his roadshow, ‘Badude Badudu’. Naidu escaped the alleged attack, but the CSO, who was standing behind him, was hurt. Condemning the incident, Naidu vented his ire on police for the security lapse. Police officers told TNIE that a special team headed by NTR DCP Vishal Gunni will investigate the matter and check videos of the alleged attack. Jogi Ramesh dismisses entire incident as TDP drama At a public meeting in Nandigama, the TDP chief lashed out at YSRC activists and likened them to goons. He asked Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy not to play ‘Pulivendula politics’ in Nandigama. Stating that he is not afraid of such cowardly acts, Naidu asserted he will not rest until YSRC is dethroned. Responding to the TDP chief’s outburst, Minister for Housing Jogi Ramesh remarked that it was not new for Naidu to engage people for pelting stones at him and play dirty politics. He dismissed the entire incident as a drama enacted by the TDP chief.