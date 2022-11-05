Home States Andhra Pradesh

Defeat YSRC in all 175 seats: Chandrababu to people

“I am only bothered about the future of the State but not about myself,” he maintained. 

Published: 05th November 2022 04:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2022 04:26 AM   |  A+A-

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu holds a roadshow at Nandigama in NTR district on Friday I Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Holding a roadshow in Nandigama of NTR district on Friday, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu went hammer and tongs against the ruling YSRC and called upon people of the State to defeat YSRC in all 175 Assembly constituencies and throw it in the Bay of Bengal. 

In his more than an hour-long speech, Naidu minced no words in finding fault with YSRC and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on several aspects, including the State economy.  “If you want to sleep peacefully, you bring back your TDP to power and ensure its flag flutters sky high,” he exhorted.

Expressing his ire over the stone pelting incident on his convoy, he said the YSRC  wants to rule the State by foisting false cases and attacking TDP leaders, but the TDP is not a party that is scared of such empty threats.

“You can file any number of cases and what happened to the illegal case registered against senior TDP leader Ch Ayyanna Patrudu,” Naidu asked. The former chief minister said  after the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh he had taken the State forward with a vision. Now, the YSRC is adopting a destructive attitude and damaging the prospects of the State, he alleged. He claimed while his were progressive measures, Jagan has now resorted to regressive steps, that pushed the State into Rs 8 lakh crore debt trap. The TDP chief wondered as to how can such a person and his party develop North Andhra.

The former chief minister predicted that Jagan will re-enact a ‘Kodi Katti’ drama and cautioned people against such things. “I am only bothered about the future of the State but not about myself,” he maintained. 
 

TAGS
YSRC Chandrababu Naidu TDP
