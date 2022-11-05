Don’t believe Chandrababu, Kapus told

Home States Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Kapu, Kamma and Reddy corporations chairmen lambasted Opposition TDP for conspiring against YSRC. They called upon Kapus not to fall victim to TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu’s conspiracy. Addressing a joint press conference on Friday, Kapu, Kamma and Reddy corporations chairmen Adapa Seshu, Tummala Chandrasekhar and C Satyanarayana Reddy accused Naidu of conspiring against the people of the State to create a rift among different castes so as to get political mileage.  

They condemned dragging of Satyanarayana Reddy’s name into recce against Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan. The trio maintained that unable to find any lapses in Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s administration, TDP is resorting to all sorts of conspiracies and not hesitating to create a conflict among people. 

Pointing out the alleged recce against Pawan Kalyan, TDP accused YSRC of wrong doing, when the fact was that it was done by TDP men. “It is only TDP that can link an incident that happened in Telangana to Andhra politics,” they ridiculed. 

All the three claimed that a board with morphed Reddy Corporation chairman’s name was used  to create a conflict between Reddys and Kapus. “People are wise and can understand the TDP cheap tricks,” they maintained. 

Satyanarayana Reddy said his name was unnecessarily dragged into Pawan Kalyan case,while the fact was that his name nor his car was mentioned in the complaint lodged with Hyderabad police. “However, my name was used in a section of media and projected in such a manner to send wrong signals. Our politics are for the social cause and not for selfish purpose,” he asserted. Chandrasekhar alleged that the TDP chief was resorting to such clandestine politics with the goal of regaining power in the State at any cost. 

