Govt to provide medical aid to Arudra’s daughter

Arudra, who is undergoing treatment at the GGH along with her daughter, was taken to the CM’s camp office by NTR district Collector S Dilli Rao. 

Published: 05th November 2022 04:24 AM

NTR district Collector S Dilli Rao and CM’s Secretary K Dhanunjaya Reddy with Rajulapudi Arudra of Kakinada at the CM’s camp office on Friday | Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: On the directions of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, CMO officials met Rajulapudi Arudra of Kakinada district at the CM’s camp office on Friday evening and assured her that the entire expenditure for the medical treatment of her daughter Sailakshmi Chandra will be borne by the State government. 

Chief Minister’s Secretary K Dhanunjaya Reddy interacted with Arudra, who was brought to the CM’s camp office and explained that the CM made it crystal clear that the entire medical expenditure of Sailakshmi will be borne by the government. Further, a job will be provided to Arudra for her livelihood.

She was also assured that measures will be taken to ensure that there are no obstacles in disposing of her family assets and if anyone tries to create problems, stern action will be initiated against him. Arudra, who is undergoing treatment at the GGH along with her daughter, was taken to the CM’s camp office by NTR district Collector S Dilli Rao. 

Further, Kakinada SP has been directed to initiate action against the constables involved in the matter. Expressing happiness over the government’s assurance, Arudra thanked Jagan for extending aid to her.

