Guntur set to get 17 additional urban PHCs

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: As many as 17 new YSR urban health centres will be set up with all facilities to make medical services more accessible to the citizens, said Guntur Mayor Kavati Manohar Naidu. He, along with Prathipadu MLA Mekathoti Sucharita, inaugurated the newly-constructed urban primary healthcare centres (UPHC) in Arundalpet and Gorantla here on Friday.

“In the past, only one health clinic was available for every 60,000 people in the city. A city with a population of nine lakh had only 13 health clinics. The construction of new health centres will put an end to the people’s woes in merged villages and faraway places in the city,” the mayor explained.

With the construction of 17 new health centres, one health clinic would be available for every 25,000 people. The urban health centre has been set up in Gorantla with Rs 80 lakh. Stating that people will not have to rush to the Guntur Government General Hospital (GGH) for minor checkups, he asserted the State government is prioritising education, health and education sectors for the welfare and development of the people. Guntur west division MLA Maddali Giridhar, local corporators, and YSRCP leaders were also present.

