Late notification of APSCHE admission benefits private colleges

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The tactics of the management of the private Degree colleges of commencement of admissions online, prior to APSCHE notification seems to be a challenge for the government degree colleges. The late release of admissions notification by APSCHE is proving to be a blessing for the private college management as the students waste no time in securing their future by taking admission on private seats rather than waiting for the govt one.

Dr G Lalitha Reddy, President of Gazetted College Teachers Association (GCTA) of erstwhile Krishna District said, “When the students came for admissions after their Intermediate results, we could not take them as we had no APSCHE notification released, result, the private colleges captured them.”

In contrast, APSCHE Chairman, Prof K Hemachandra Reddy, refuted all the claims and said, “The allegations are vague that late online admissions in degree colleges are decreasing the low Gross Enrollment Ratio (GER) in the state. OAMDC has barred few private colleges from unethical practices and admissions in government colleges have been increased. This year about 1 lakh students failed in Intermediate and the craze on Engineering has increased in the state.”

Dr K Bhagya Lakhshmi, Principal of SRR Government Degree college said “We offered 28 programs this academic year, out of them, 6 to 8 programs will be unviable. Though we campaigned, but the delay in admissions did effect the admission rate as many of the reputed colleges did not reach even 20% of the sanctioned intake of the students.”

“The lecturers were directed to campaign at the feeder colleges and encourage students to join the government degree colleges, but it failed to yield the expected outcome. Only the government colleges are not having spot admission process, commencement of which might prove fruitful to us,” she added.

The decreasing GER is adversely effecting the lecturers too. Dr T Sasikanth Reddy, President of GCTA of erstwhile YSR Kadapa District said, “The Commissionerate of Collegiate Education has been transferring the lecturers in the name of rationalisation. Though the OAMDC is a good procedure, the delay in issuing notification by APSCHE is increasing the student dropout rate and joining in private have increased.”

