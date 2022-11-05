Home States Andhra Pradesh

Now, divers at every 100 m on Bapatla beach

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Bapatla SP Vakul Jindal instructed the officials to beef up security at holy shrines to prevent any untoward incidents. He held a crime review meeting under Chirala sub division on Friday. SP Jindal said investigation in POCSO cases and crimes against women should be expedited and directed officials to ensure justice to the victims as early as possible. 

Advising the station house officers (SHO) to be more alert, he directed them to coordinate with local SIs, Mahila police to keep an eye on the ground situation in the villages. Expert divers were set up at every 100 metres on the beach and police patrolling would be conducted to prevent devotees from venturing into deep waters. The SP directed the officers to educate people on the Lok Adalat set to be held on November 12 and make sure all possible cases are resolved with the approval of both .

