Put AP on top in organic farming: TTD EO to farmers

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) executive officer AV Dharma Reddy on Friday called upon organic farmers to improve the soil fertility by extensive utilisation of cow dung and cow urine and as per the aspirations of the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to transform Andhra Pradesh into a leader in organic farming.

Addressing a meeting with organic farmers from all the districts of the state at SVETA Bhavan on Friday, jointly organised by TTD, Markfed and Rytu Sadhikara Samstha, he said TTD had entered into an MOU with Rytu Sadhikara Samstha and MARKFED last October in the presence of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to get organic products for making Srivari Prasadams thereby encourage organic farming in the state.

He said TTD had so far purchased 2,500 tons of pulses after testing in national ITC labs to be pesticide free. During 2022, the TTD board had decided to buy 16,000 tons of 12 organic products through RYSS for Srivari Anna Prasadam and also donated over 2000 cattle to such farmers.

Speaking on the occasion Vijay Kumar, Executive Vice Chairman of RYSS said the Rythu Sadhikara Samstha supervises the organic crop raised by farmers ensuring pesticide free. He lauded TTD for offering 15 per cent above the MSP of MARKFED to encourage organic farmers.

Managing Director of MARKFED PS Pradyumna, said all purchase are made transparently, avoiding brokers and will ensure farmers payments within 15 days and also break free supply to TTD throughout the year. He also said a separate app has been developed for organic farmers where they can see the status of payment, quantity of produce available etc.

Earlier organic farmers including men and women from all regions of the state narrated their hands on experiences and thereafter the TTD EO felicitated the progressive achievers in organic farming.

TTD JEO Sada Bhargavi, RYSS CEO Rama Rao, TTD marketing GM Subramaniam, and other officials were present.

TIRUPATI: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) executive officer AV Dharma Reddy on Friday called upon organic farmers to improve the soil fertility by extensive utilisation of cow dung and cow urine and as per the aspirations of the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to transform Andhra Pradesh into a leader in organic farming. Addressing a meeting with organic farmers from all the districts of the state at SVETA Bhavan on Friday, jointly organised by TTD, Markfed and Rytu Sadhikara Samstha, he said TTD had entered into an MOU with Rytu Sadhikara Samstha and MARKFED last October in the presence of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to get organic products for making Srivari Prasadams thereby encourage organic farming in the state. He said TTD had so far purchased 2,500 tons of pulses after testing in national ITC labs to be pesticide free. During 2022, the TTD board had decided to buy 16,000 tons of 12 organic products through RYSS for Srivari Anna Prasadam and also donated over 2000 cattle to such farmers. Speaking on the occasion Vijay Kumar, Executive Vice Chairman of RYSS said the Rythu Sadhikara Samstha supervises the organic crop raised by farmers ensuring pesticide free. He lauded TTD for offering 15 per cent above the MSP of MARKFED to encourage organic farmers. Managing Director of MARKFED PS Pradyumna, said all purchase are made transparently, avoiding brokers and will ensure farmers payments within 15 days and also break free supply to TTD throughout the year. He also said a separate app has been developed for organic farmers where they can see the status of payment, quantity of produce available etc. Earlier organic farmers including men and women from all regions of the state narrated their hands on experiences and thereafter the TTD EO felicitated the progressive achievers in organic farming. TTD JEO Sada Bhargavi, RYSS CEO Rama Rao, TTD marketing GM Subramaniam, and other officials were present.