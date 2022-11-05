Visakhapatnam: Man kills teenage daughter over affair, 'confesses' on social media

By ANI

VISAKHAPATNAM (Andhra Pradesh): A father confessed to killing his daughter allegedly for having an affair in Visakhapatnam, the police informed on Friday.

The 16-year-old deceased has been identified as Lalitha (name changed) by the police. Her father is an ambulance driver at Relliveedhi.

The girl's father, Vara Prasad, posted a video on the social media network confessing that he killed his daughter because of her affair with a guy.

"She was having an affair with a guy who lives in the same area. My older daughter had already eloped with her lover. Now, my younger daughter who studies in class 10 was also having an affair," he said in the video.

"I provided her with whatever she asked for. He brought her up in a pampered manner. I warned her not to talk with the guy, but she didn't hear. That's why I killed her," he further said.

The police said the body has been sent for post-mortem and FIR has also been registered in the case.

