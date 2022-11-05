Home States Andhra Pradesh

Visakhapatnam man posts selfie video after killing daughter

In the selfie video posted on social media, said that he looked up his daughter very well and joined in the school of her choice.

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: A man allegedly killed his minor daughter for being in a relationship in Relli Veedhi at Visakhapatnam on Friday. The incident came into light when the accused confessed to killing her daughter by posting a selfie video. According to the police, the man, identified as Vara Prasad is an ambulance driver living along with her daughter at Relli Veedhi One town area. 

In the selfie video posted on social media, said that he looked up his daughter very well and joined in the school of her choice. He said though he warned her not to meet her boyfriend but still she continued to do it and stated that he’s unhappy for her behaviour and decided to kill her daughter. Meanwhile, the police said they will take Vara Prasad into custody and interrogate him. A case has been registered and investigation is going on.

