Wall on encroached land: Andhra HC issues notices to Ayyanna Patrudu, Rajesh

Published: 05th November 2022 04:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2022 04:22 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh High Court

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday issued notices to former minister Chintakayala Ayyanna Patrudu and his son C Rajesh following a lunch motion petition filed by CID against Visakhapatnam Chief Metropolitan Magistrate rejecting remand for the duo in a case related to construction of a wall on the encroached land and submitting forged documents.

The case hearing was posted to November 10.  Arguing the case before Justice K Srinivas Reddy, Additional Advocate General Ponnavolu Sudhakar Reddy, appearing for CID, said it has become a trend to reject remand in high profile cases by the magistrates.

Sudhakar Reddy said in Telangana recently regarding a high profile case, the magistrate had refused remand for the accused and the High Court had intervened and overruled the magistrate directions.
 He stressed the need for the change in such a trend.

He brought to the notice of the court that remand in Ayyanna Patrudu case was rejected stating that Section 467 under which CID has registered the case against the duo is not applicable in this particular case and instead CID should follow Sec 41. He said the High Court itself had observed that Sec 467 is applicable in this case. 

The judge said under which circumstance, the High Court has issued such directions. Stating that he has to go through the records and also hear the accused’s version, the judge issued notices to Ayyanna Patrudu and his son. Further, the court allowed CID to issue individual notices to the father and son.

Comments

