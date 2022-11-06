An artiste committed to theatre art

Bandhavi Annam By

GUNTUR: His passion to see theatre art flourish and his encouragement to several budding artistes have made him a well-respected artiste and a loved mentor for many. A native of Pedakakani in Guntur district, Naidu Gopala Rao, popularly known as Naidu Gopi, has been continuing in theatre art for the last 47 years. He has won several awards in his long and inspiring career, including the most recent YSR Lifetime Achievement Award.

Sharing his journey in theatre art with TNIE, Naidu Gopi said, “I am interested in acting since my childhood. I used to participate in school skits.” Though he acted in a number of plays, he had became a recognised artiste in 1980 for his best performance in the play ‘Dear audience sincerely yours’ directed by Sastry and written by Esukupalli Mohana Rao. “I can never forget the experience as the audience in the auditorium were very much impressed by my acting and appreciated me with their non-stop applause. It was one of the happiest memories in my acting career,” he recounted.

Ten years later, after coming out from Sastreeyam theatre group, Naidu Gopi established his own cultural organisation Gangotri, which brought several talented artistes into limelight. Highlighting his cultural organisation, he said, “I know that several people who are passionate about acting, cannot realise their dream due to lack of opportunities. It leaves a void in you when you can’t follow your passion. So I want to give them a chance to prove their acting talent.”

Over 200 people from various age groups and professions joined Gangotri and developed their acting skills under the mentorship of Naidu Gopi. The organisation has given hundreds of performances across India. His famous plays include Tharjani, Sahara, Nishiddakshari, Manasa Sarovaram, Nitichandrika, Ahalya and several others. “A play shouldn’t just be a medium of entertainment, but it should also be thought provoking and make the audience to think and act on social issues,” he opined.

He has acted in over 2,000 plays and directed 50 playlets and 25 plays during his four-and-a-half decade career in theatre art. He received several awards, including 16 Nandi Awards for the best actor, best director and best cultural troupe.

