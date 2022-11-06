Brisk arrangements for PM Modi’s Vizag visit

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Arrangements are going on in full swing for the scheduled visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Vizag on November 11 and 12. YSRC MP V Vijayasai Reddy, TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy and Minister for IT Gudivada Amarnath visited the Andhra University engineering college grounds on Saturday and reviewed the progress of works. They directed the officials to speed up the works so as to complete them ahead of schedule.

Speaking to mediapersons, Vijayasai Reddy said all works related to arrangements for the Prime Minister’s public meeting will be completed before November 10. Both the Prime Minister and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will arrive in Vizag on November 11. Over two lakh people are expected to participate in the meeting to be addressed by the prime minister and the chief minister.

The CMO sent a request to the PMO on Saturday to include the laying of foundation stone for Bhogapuram greenfield international airport in the itinerary. If the PMO concedes the request, the prime minister will virtually participate in the foundation laying ceremony of the airport.

The MP allayed fears of environmentalists over tree-felling at the grounds as part of arrangements for the prime minister’s public meeting. Steps will be taken to transplant the shade trees if they are removed as part of security measures. All permissions have been taken to cut down the trees. As per the norm, 10 plants will be raised for every cut down tree, the MP said.

District Collector A Mallikharjun, along with Police Commissioner Ch Srikant, GVMC Commissioner P Raja Babu and Joint Collector KS Viswanathan held a review meeting on security, sanitation and other issues at the Collectorate.

Meanwhile, the city police closed the AU engineering college road for traffic. Only students are being allowed to enter the area. Several trees on the AU engineering college are being cut down as part of foolproof security arrangements for Modi’s visit. BJP is gearing up to hold a grand roadshow during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the city.

