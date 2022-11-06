Home States Andhra Pradesh

Brisk arrangements for PM Modi’s Vizag visit

Modi likely to lay stone for Bhogapuram airport; 2 lakh turnout for PM’s meet expected

Published: 06th November 2022 05:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2022 05:20 AM   |  A+A-

The Andhra University Engineering College grounds being spruced up for the Prime Minister’s visit, in Visakhapatnam on Saturday | G Satyanarayana

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Arrangements are going on in full swing for the scheduled visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Vizag on November 11 and 12. YSRC MP V Vijayasai Reddy, TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy and Minister for IT Gudivada Amarnath visited the Andhra University engineering college grounds on Saturday and reviewed the progress of works. They directed the officials to speed up the works so as to complete them ahead of schedule.

Speaking to mediapersons, Vijayasai Reddy said all works related to arrangements for the Prime Minister’s public meeting will be completed before November 10. Both the Prime Minister and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will arrive in Vizag on November 11. Over two lakh people are expected to participate in the meeting to be addressed by the prime minister and the chief minister.

The CMO sent a request to the PMO on Saturday to include the laying of foundation stone for Bhogapuram greenfield international airport in the itinerary. If the PMO concedes the request, the prime minister will virtually participate in the foundation laying ceremony of the airport.

The MP allayed fears of environmentalists over tree-felling at the grounds as part of arrangements for the prime minister’s public meeting. Steps will be taken to transplant the shade trees if they are removed as part of security measures. All permissions have been taken to cut down the trees. As per the norm, 10 plants will be raised for every cut down tree, the MP said.

District Collector A Mallikharjun, along with Police Commissioner Ch Srikant, GVMC Commissioner P Raja Babu and  Joint Collector KS Viswanathan held a review meeting on security, sanitation and other issues at the Collectorate.

Meanwhile, the city police closed the AU engineering college road for traffic. Only students are being allowed to enter the area. Several trees on the AU engineering college are being cut down as part of foolproof security arrangements for Modi’s visit. BJP is gearing up to hold a grand roadshow during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the city.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vijayawada Narendra Modi Visakhapatnam
India Matters
A worker carrying LPG cylinders on a bicycle crosses a road, shrouded in a thick layer of smog, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Air quality remains in 'severe' category in Delhi 
Mafia don-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari. (Photo | PTI)
ED arrests Mukhtar Ansari's MLA son Abbas in money laundering case
Image used for represent.(Express Illustrations)ational purpose only.
Bypoll to one LS, 5 assembly seats on Dec 5, counting on Dec 8: EC
India's first voter Shyam Saran Negi. (Photo | PTI)
India's first voter Shyam Saran Negi dies at 106 in Himachal, to be cremated with state honours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp