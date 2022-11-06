Food poisoning: Several IIIT Srikakulam students taken ill

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: A large number of students, mostly girls of Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies in Etcherla reportedly fell ill due to food poisoning. Though the incident happened in the IIIT Srikakulam on Thursday night, it came to light on Saturday after the district officials visited the campus. At least 16 students, who needed better medical treatment, were shifted to RIMS Srikakulam.

District Collector Shrikesh B Lathkar visited the IIIT campus and ordered an inquiry into the incident. Though the exact reason for the students’ illness is yet to be ascertained, the students said they fell ill after consuming chapati and potato curry, which were reportedly undercooked.

Initially, the IIIT campus authorities downplayed the incident. It became public when more and more students started visiting the health centre on the campus complaining illness. The health department organised a special medical camp on the IIIT campus to treat students.

“A special medical team will stay on the IIIT campus for the next five days. We have inspected the IIIT mess and collected food samples to ascertain the reason for students’ illness,” Dr B Meenakshi, DMHO, told TNIE.

SRIKAKULAM: A large number of students, mostly girls of Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies in Etcherla reportedly fell ill due to food poisoning. Though the incident happened in the IIIT Srikakulam on Thursday night, it came to light on Saturday after the district officials visited the campus. At least 16 students, who needed better medical treatment, were shifted to RIMS Srikakulam. District Collector Shrikesh B Lathkar visited the IIIT campus and ordered an inquiry into the incident. Though the exact reason for the students’ illness is yet to be ascertained, the students said they fell ill after consuming chapati and potato curry, which were reportedly undercooked. Initially, the IIIT campus authorities downplayed the incident. It became public when more and more students started visiting the health centre on the campus complaining illness. The health department organised a special medical camp on the IIIT campus to treat students. “A special medical team will stay on the IIIT campus for the next five days. We have inspected the IIIT mess and collected food samples to ascertain the reason for students’ illness,” Dr B Meenakshi, DMHO, told TNIE.