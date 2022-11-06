Home States Andhra Pradesh

Monthly cleanup drive held by Indian Navy

Over 500 naval personnel wof ENC participated in the cleanup drive and about 400 Kg of non-biodegradable waste material was collected and properly disposed of.

Published: 06th November 2022 05:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2022 05:12 AM   |  A+A-

INS Trikand of Indian Navy participating in the exercise.

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | Indian Navy)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: As part of Puneet Sagar Abhiyaan, the monthly coastal cleanup drive by the Indian Navy was held by INS Eksila, INS Mysore and INS Circars at Yarada Beach, INS Dega, INS Vishwakarma at RK Beach, INS Kalinga at Bheemili Beach and Naval Dockyard at Seafront and Harbour waters on Saturday.

Over 500 naval personnel wof ENC participated in the cleanup drive and about 400 Kg of non-biodegradable waste material was collected and properly disposed of. This initiative aims to create awareness among the local populace and regularly clear plastic, non-biodegradable waste along the waterfronts and lakes in and around Naval stations.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian Navy
India Matters
A worker carrying LPG cylinders on a bicycle crosses a road, shrouded in a thick layer of smog, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Air quality remains in 'severe' category in Delhi 
Mafia don-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari. (Photo | PTI)
ED arrests Mukhtar Ansari's MLA son Abbas in money laundering case
Image used for represent.(Express Illustrations)ational purpose only.
Bypoll to one LS, 5 assembly seats on Dec 5, counting on Dec 8: EC
India's first voter Shyam Saran Negi. (Photo | PTI)
India's first voter Shyam Saran Negi dies at 106 in Himachal, to be cremated with state honours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp