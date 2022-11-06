Monthly cleanup drive held by Indian Navy

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: As part of Puneet Sagar Abhiyaan, the monthly coastal cleanup drive by the Indian Navy was held by INS Eksila, INS Mysore and INS Circars at Yarada Beach, INS Dega, INS Vishwakarma at RK Beach, INS Kalinga at Bheemili Beach and Naval Dockyard at Seafront and Harbour waters on Saturday. Over 500 naval personnel wof ENC participated in the cleanup drive and about 400 Kg of non-biodegradable waste material was collected and properly disposed of. This initiative aims to create awareness among the local populace and regularly clear plastic, non-biodegradable waste along the waterfronts and lakes in and around Naval stations.