Home States Andhra Pradesh

Pawan Kalyan visits Ippatam amid high drama

It is atrocious how people of Ippatam are being targeted.

Published: 06th November 2022 05:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2022 05:25 AM   |  A+A-

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan (Photo | EPS)

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan set out on foot to Ippatam village in Guntur district on Saturday after police stopped his convoy at the party office in Mangalagiri. The purpose of the visit was to inspect structures in the village that were demolished reportedly for road widening works.

After police allowed his convoy, the actor-politician travelled to the village on the roof of his car.  
Expressing his ire over the incident, the JSP chief questioned how police could restrict him from meeting people without giving any reasons.  

“Police can do whatever they like. They can even arrest me,” he remarked. Pawan interacted with the people and was furious when he was told about the demolition.“All statues except that of former chief minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy have been razed,” he observed and assured people that JSP will always stand by them.

“We are not afraid of the government and its threats of arrests. It is atrocious how people of Ippatam are being targeted. JSP celebrated its party formation day at the village in March and the demolition notices were sent in April. This is nothing but being vindictive,” Pawan said and asserted that he is ready to give his blood to ensure safety and protect rights of Ippatam villagers.

“The government which has failed to even repair roads that are ridden with potholes, says it will widen them and demolish houses,” he ridiculed. Referring to the alleged recce at his house, Pawan stated that YSRC general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy will be held responsible, if anything happened to him or any party  activist.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pawan Kalyan Ippatam
India Matters
A worker carrying LPG cylinders on a bicycle crosses a road, shrouded in a thick layer of smog, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Air quality remains in 'severe' category in Delhi 
Mafia don-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari. (Photo | PTI)
ED arrests Mukhtar Ansari's MLA son Abbas in money laundering case
Image used for represent.(Express Illustrations)ational purpose only.
Bypoll to one LS, 5 assembly seats on Dec 5, counting on Dec 8: EC
India's first voter Shyam Saran Negi. (Photo | PTI)
India's first voter Shyam Saran Negi dies at 106 in Himachal, to be cremated with state honours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp