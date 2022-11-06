Pawan Kalyan visits Ippatam amid high drama

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan set out on foot to Ippatam village in Guntur district on Saturday after police stopped his convoy at the party office in Mangalagiri. The purpose of the visit was to inspect structures in the village that were demolished reportedly for road widening works.

After police allowed his convoy, the actor-politician travelled to the village on the roof of his car.

Expressing his ire over the incident, the JSP chief questioned how police could restrict him from meeting people without giving any reasons.

“Police can do whatever they like. They can even arrest me,” he remarked. Pawan interacted with the people and was furious when he was told about the demolition.“All statues except that of former chief minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy have been razed,” he observed and assured people that JSP will always stand by them.

“We are not afraid of the government and its threats of arrests. It is atrocious how people of Ippatam are being targeted. JSP celebrated its party formation day at the village in March and the demolition notices were sent in April. This is nothing but being vindictive,” Pawan said and asserted that he is ready to give his blood to ensure safety and protect rights of Ippatam villagers.

“The government which has failed to even repair roads that are ridden with potholes, says it will widen them and demolish houses,” he ridiculed. Referring to the alleged recce at his house, Pawan stated that YSRC general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy will be held responsible, if anything happened to him or any party activist.

VIJAYAWADA: Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan set out on foot to Ippatam village in Guntur district on Saturday after police stopped his convoy at the party office in Mangalagiri. The purpose of the visit was to inspect structures in the village that were demolished reportedly for road widening works. After police allowed his convoy, the actor-politician travelled to the village on the roof of his car. Expressing his ire over the incident, the JSP chief questioned how police could restrict him from meeting people without giving any reasons. “Police can do whatever they like. They can even arrest me,” he remarked. Pawan interacted with the people and was furious when he was told about the demolition.“All statues except that of former chief minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy have been razed,” he observed and assured people that JSP will always stand by them. “We are not afraid of the government and its threats of arrests. It is atrocious how people of Ippatam are being targeted. JSP celebrated its party formation day at the village in March and the demolition notices were sent in April. This is nothing but being vindictive,” Pawan said and asserted that he is ready to give his blood to ensure safety and protect rights of Ippatam villagers. “The government which has failed to even repair roads that are ridden with potholes, says it will widen them and demolish houses,” he ridiculed. Referring to the alleged recce at his house, Pawan stated that YSRC general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy will be held responsible, if anything happened to him or any party activist.