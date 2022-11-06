Home States Andhra Pradesh

TD MP complains to NMC against UHS name change

The reason given for the change in the name of UHS by the YSRC government was flimsy and to settle political scores in the State.

Published: 06th November 2022 05:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2022 05:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP Rajya Sabha member Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar has written a letter to Dr Suresh Chandra Sharma, Chairman of the National Medical Commission (NMC), over the renaming of Dr NTR University of Health Sciences as Dr YSR University of Health Sciences.

He alleged that the YSRC government renamed NTRUHS to insult the former chief minister and ruin the reputation of the varsity.  He also stated that NTRUHS is a leading health university in the country with immense brand value. The sudden change in the name to UHS has shocked students and the medical fraternity.

The reason given for the change in the name of UHS by the YSRC government was flimsy and to settle political scores in the State. The alumni of UHS were not even consulted and public opinion was not elicited before changing the name of the prestigious university, the TDP MP said and urged the NMC to look into the matter.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TDP
India Matters
A worker carrying LPG cylinders on a bicycle crosses a road, shrouded in a thick layer of smog, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Air quality remains in 'severe' category in Delhi 
Mafia don-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari. (Photo | PTI)
ED arrests Mukhtar Ansari's MLA son Abbas in money laundering case
Image used for represent.(Express Illustrations)ational purpose only.
Bypoll to one LS, 5 assembly seats on Dec 5, counting on Dec 8: EC
India's first voter Shyam Saran Negi. (Photo | PTI)
India's first voter Shyam Saran Negi dies at 106 in Himachal, to be cremated with state honours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp