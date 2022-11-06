TD MP complains to NMC against UHS name change

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP Rajya Sabha member Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar has written a letter to Dr Suresh Chandra Sharma, Chairman of the National Medical Commission (NMC), over the renaming of Dr NTR University of Health Sciences as Dr YSR University of Health Sciences.

He alleged that the YSRC government renamed NTRUHS to insult the former chief minister and ruin the reputation of the varsity. He also stated that NTRUHS is a leading health university in the country with immense brand value. The sudden change in the name to UHS has shocked students and the medical fraternity.

The reason given for the change in the name of UHS by the YSRC government was flimsy and to settle political scores in the State. The alumni of UHS were not even consulted and public opinion was not elicited before changing the name of the prestigious university, the TDP MP said and urged the NMC to look into the matter.

