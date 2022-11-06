Tiger kills two more cows in Mentada mandal

By Express News Service

VIZIANAGARAM: Fear gripped Mentada mandal as the elusive tiger killed two more cows near Srilavalasa village under KL Valasa gram panchayat in the early hours of Saturday. Having learnt about the incident, Vizianagaram Range forest officials reached the spot, inspected the carcasses and recorded the pugmarks of the tiger.

They sounded a high alert in Srilavalasa and adjacent villages with the help of revenue and police officials on the tiger’s movement. People of Mentada mandal demanded that the forest officials either capture the tiger and drive it back to its natural habitat as the big cat, which has been on the prowl for the past five months, is causing sleepless nights to people of several villages in the district, besides affecting the agricultural operations.

