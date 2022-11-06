Youngsters are game changers: Venkaiah Naidu

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Describing youngsters as game changers, former vice-president M Venkaiah Naidu said political parties and policy makers should lay more focus on permanent comprehensive development measures instead of temporary benefit schemes.

“Teach them how to catch fish but do not give them fish,” said the vice president. The former V-P was in Ongole on Saturday to attend various programmes and also released of “Nannu Malachina Ulichi”, an autobiography written by Dr C Chalamayya.

Later, Venkaiah Naidu attended civic reception and shared his views with the gathering. He was felicitated on the occasion. Earlier, the former Vice-President arrived to Chirala from Vijayawada in Pinakini Express train like any other common man. At Vetapalem, he attended as the chief guest at the centenary celebrations of Bandla Bapayya educational institutions.

