YSRC govt action against Ippatam people vindictive: TDP

VIJAYAWADA: TDP on Saturday took up the Ippatam issue and criticised the YSRC government for wantonly creating problems to the people for not supporting it. TDP Politburo member Bonda Umamaheswara Rao said the ruling YSRC was creating problems for villagers of Ippatam in the name of road widening. “Was it a crime that the villagers had committed by allowing Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan to hold his public meeting in Ippatam,” he asked. He said it is not the first time that the ruling party has acted in a vindictive manner and the latest example is CID arrest of former minister Ch Ayyanna Patrudu. BJP and Congress too raised their voices against the government for the Ippatam house demolition drive. The Left parties too condemned the government’s action in Ippatam.