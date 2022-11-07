Andhra ahead in controlling filaria and leprosy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Union government announced that the AP is ahead in controlling the Filaria Cases, adding, the erstwhile districts Srikakulam, Krishna, Prakasam, Nellore and Chittoor are filaria-free districts.The central government has been taking measures and implementing the National Vector-Borne Disease Control Program to eradicate malaria in the country since 2002. Earlier the Filaria disease rate was too high in erstwhile Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, West and East Godavari, Krishna, Guntur Prakasam, Nellore and Chittoor.

Meanwhile, the erstwhile East Godavari district stood on top in controlling Leprosy in the district and with the measures taken by the authorities, no new case has been registered in the past three years. The officials stated that the government has taken several measures regarding the eradication of Leprosy following the National Leprosy Eradication Programme (NLEP) including the Disability Prevention Programme on the 10th of every month, providing training to the people suffering from Leprosy.

VIJAYAWADA: The Union government announced that the AP is ahead in controlling the Filaria Cases, adding, the erstwhile districts Srikakulam, Krishna, Prakasam, Nellore and Chittoor are filaria-free districts.The central government has been taking measures and implementing the National Vector-Borne Disease Control Program to eradicate malaria in the country since 2002. Earlier the Filaria disease rate was too high in erstwhile Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, West and East Godavari, Krishna, Guntur Prakasam, Nellore and Chittoor. Meanwhile, the erstwhile East Godavari district stood on top in controlling Leprosy in the district and with the measures taken by the authorities, no new case has been registered in the past three years. The officials stated that the government has taken several measures regarding the eradication of Leprosy following the National Leprosy Eradication Programme (NLEP) including the Disability Prevention Programme on the 10th of every month, providing training to the people suffering from Leprosy.