Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra ahead in controlling filaria and leprosy

The central government has been taking measures and implementing the National Vector-Borne Disease Control Program to eradicate malaria in the country since 2002.

Published: 07th November 2022 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2022 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

Leprosy

Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Union government announced that the AP is ahead in controlling the Filaria Cases, adding, the erstwhile districts Srikakulam, Krishna, Prakasam, Nellore and Chittoor are filaria-free districts.The central government has been taking measures and implementing the National Vector-Borne Disease Control Program to eradicate malaria in the country since 2002. Earlier the Filaria disease rate was too high in erstwhile Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, West and East Godavari, Krishna, Guntur Prakasam, Nellore and Chittoor.

Meanwhile, the erstwhile East Godavari district stood on top in controlling Leprosy in the district and with the measures taken by the authorities, no new case has been registered in the past three years. The officials stated that the government has taken several measures regarding the eradication of Leprosy following the National Leprosy Eradication Programme (NLEP) including the Disability Prevention Programme on the 10th of every month, providing training to the people suffering from Leprosy.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Filaria Cases leprosy
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only.
SC upholds 10 per cent reservation for Economically Weaker Sections with 3:2 verdict
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren (Photo | PTI)
SC sets aside HCs order admitting pleas seeking ED probe in allegations against Jharkhand CM
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala Governor asks two TV channels to go out from a presser; creates a stir
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Court orders to proceed with framing charges against cops who handled rape case against Sengar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp