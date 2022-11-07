Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra CM to launch chilli processing unit at Guntur

Health Minister Vidadala Rajini reviewed the preparations of Chief Minister’s visit and spoke about the benefits of the chilli processing unit in the state.

Published: 07th November 2022 08:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2022 05:53 PM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The new chilli processing unit which was set up by ITC at Chilakaluripet will be inaugurated on November 11 by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. This processing unit will be a boon to the chilli farmers and traders where 60 per cent of chilli produced in the state is cultivated, in the erstwhile district and has special demand in the international market due to its rich pungency and unique colour.

According to the officials, the processing unit was set up at a cost of Rs 240 crore and started its operations recently.The new plant is set up on 6.2 acres in spices park is equipped to process as many as 20,000 tonnes of red chilli in a year.This processing unit will benefit not only farmers and traders in Palnadu, but also from Guntur, Bapatla and Prakasham. Over 1,500 people including 70 per cent of women can get employment opportunities. 

Health Minister Vidadala Rajini reviewed the preparations of Chief Minister’s visit and spoke about the benefits of the chilli processing unit in the state. She said that this unit is one of the biggest agri-marketing projects in the state. With the set up of the spices park, the prices of chilli were all-time high which makes marketing more easy, she added. She stated that many locals will get employment opportunities and selling price of crops will increase so that the farmers could get their rightful profits. She instructed the officials to take all necessary action to complete the arrangements within time. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only.
SC upholds 10 per cent reservation for Economically Weaker Sections with 3:2 verdict
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren (Photo | PTI)
SC sets aside HCs order admitting pleas seeking ED probe in allegations against Jharkhand CM
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala Governor asks two TV channels to go out from a presser; creates a stir
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Court orders to proceed with framing charges against cops who handled rape case against Sengar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp