Andhra CM to launch chilli processing unit at Guntur

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The new chilli processing unit which was set up by ITC at Chilakaluripet will be inaugurated on November 11 by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. This processing unit will be a boon to the chilli farmers and traders where 60 per cent of chilli produced in the state is cultivated, in the erstwhile district and has special demand in the international market due to its rich pungency and unique colour.

According to the officials, the processing unit was set up at a cost of Rs 240 crore and started its operations recently.The new plant is set up on 6.2 acres in spices park is equipped to process as many as 20,000 tonnes of red chilli in a year.This processing unit will benefit not only farmers and traders in Palnadu, but also from Guntur, Bapatla and Prakasham. Over 1,500 people including 70 per cent of women can get employment opportunities.

Health Minister Vidadala Rajini reviewed the preparations of Chief Minister’s visit and spoke about the benefits of the chilli processing unit in the state. She said that this unit is one of the biggest agri-marketing projects in the state. With the set up of the spices park, the prices of chilli were all-time high which makes marketing more easy, she added. She stated that many locals will get employment opportunities and selling price of crops will increase so that the farmers could get their rightful profits. She instructed the officials to take all necessary action to complete the arrangements within time.

GUNTUR: The new chilli processing unit which was set up by ITC at Chilakaluripet will be inaugurated on November 11 by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. This processing unit will be a boon to the chilli farmers and traders where 60 per cent of chilli produced in the state is cultivated, in the erstwhile district and has special demand in the international market due to its rich pungency and unique colour. According to the officials, the processing unit was set up at a cost of Rs 240 crore and started its operations recently.The new plant is set up on 6.2 acres in spices park is equipped to process as many as 20,000 tonnes of red chilli in a year.This processing unit will benefit not only farmers and traders in Palnadu, but also from Guntur, Bapatla and Prakasham. Over 1,500 people including 70 per cent of women can get employment opportunities. Health Minister Vidadala Rajini reviewed the preparations of Chief Minister’s visit and spoke about the benefits of the chilli processing unit in the state. She said that this unit is one of the biggest agri-marketing projects in the state. With the set up of the spices park, the prices of chilli were all-time high which makes marketing more easy, she added. She stated that many locals will get employment opportunities and selling price of crops will increase so that the farmers could get their rightful profits. She instructed the officials to take all necessary action to complete the arrangements within time.