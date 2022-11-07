Andhra Pradesh: Family’s bid to kidnap woman for marrying against wishes foiled

Home States Andhra Pradesh

Police said the woman’s family attempted to kidnap her after she married a person from a different caste against their wishes.

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Seventeen people, including 10 trans persons, were arrested after police foiled their bid to kidnap a newly-married woman. The incident took place at Gundamala village in Kothapatnam mandal, Prakasam district on Saturday evening. 

Police said the woman’s family attempted to kidnap her after she married a person from a different caste against their wishes. The woman has been identified as Jeevitha, a native of Chennai. After a chase at Surareddypalem village in Tangutur mandal, police rescued Jeevitha and reunited her with her husband, Rajesh.  

It has been reported that Jeevitha befriended Rajesh over a social media platform, while studying B.Tech at Gudur in Tirupati district. They got married in the presence of Rajesh’s family at Singarayakonda recently. 
Meanwhile, Jeevitha’s parents lodged a missing person complaint with Gudur police station on October 19. Following this, the couple approached police the next day and sought protection. In the presence of police, Jeevitha refused to return home even as her family pursued her. She told them that she willingly married Rajesh.  

Around 1 pm on Saturday, a group of 17 people, including 10 trans persons and two of Jeevitha’s maternal uncles, arrived at Rajesh’s house in Gundamala village. As no one was present at home, they kidnapped the woman. The villagers alerted the police, who chased the van and rescued Jeevitha.Police registered a case based on a complaint lodged by Rajesh’s parents. Investigation is underway. 

