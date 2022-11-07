Andhra Pradesh: Special drives in Prakasam for MLC elections

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Prakasam district administration has been conducting special drives to expedite the process of enroling teachers and graduates from Chittoor, Nellore and Prakasam for MLC (Member of Legislative Council) elections, scheduled to be held in March 2023.

As November 7 (Monday) is the last date for enroling voters, district authorities are making every effort to rope in maximum number of voters from the district. Recently, district Collector AS Dinesh Kumar conducted a review meeting and directed officials to enrol as many qualified people as possible.

Individuals who have graduated before October 31, 2019 are eligible to vote for the elections. On the other hand, teachers with three of experience, between October 31, 2016 and November 1, 2022, in high schools, colleges and universities are eligible.

Graduates should submit their applications in Form-18 format, along with the photocopies of degree provisional certificate, voter ID or Aadhar card attested by the gazetted officer, to the concerned MPDOs/Tahsildars (MRO) offices. They can submit their applications online also.

With regard to teachers, they should submit their applications in Form-19 format, along with copies of their voter ID (as residence proof) and Aadhar card.All eligible teachers working at high schools, colleges and universities should have two votes i.e., one for Teacher MLC and another for the Graduate MLC election.Secondary Grade Teachers (SGTs) don’t have a chance to vote in the election.

All political parties, particularly the ruling YSRCP and Opposition TDP, along with the leaders of the leftist Progressive Democratic Front (PDF) are working hard to enrol more number of voters from their side.

As per official information, the erstwhile Prakasam district has around 77,000 voters in the 2017 (last Graduate MLC elections). Similarly around 6,000 teachers from the region also got place in the electoral lists of the last Teacher MLC elections. The election authority is going to announce the draft electoral rolls on November, 23 2022.

Later, it will allow to submit any claims or objections regarding the electoral rolls by December 9, 2022 and the final voter’s lists will be announced on December 31, 2022. “A district-level enrolment committee headed by district education officer is looking after it,” the district Collector said.

