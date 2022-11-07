Animal-human bond at its best in Nandyal

K Madhu Sudhakar By

Express News Service

KURNOOL: The luscious green village of Midthur, popularly known as Kothula Midthur in Nandyal district, is home to over 600 monkeys. The village sets a perfect example of how people co-exist with the nature. When villagers offer prayers to Sri Lakshmi Chennakesava Swamy and Lord Hanuman, they make it a point to feed the monkeys at

Kothula Annadana Satram, a separate space assigned for them at the temple complex. The villagers also perform last rites to the monkeys in a traditional manner. Devotees of Lord Hanuman offer rice with jaggery, a staple for monkeys, while some others offer boiled beans.

Former chairman of the temple committee, C Rammohan Rao takes care of the monkeys through Samaratha Seva. He explained that they perform the last rites of monkeys and even take out a procession before burying the remains at Hindu Smashana Vatika.

Rao recalled that earlier elders of the village reserved a piece of land and would use the income generated from it to take care of saints and monkeys. However, after tenders were invited and the land was sold, money is being earmarked to maintain Kothula Annadana Satram.

Two people take care of the facility and prepare food for the simians every day. “Though there are numerous monkeys in the region, there have been no reports of people attacking them or damaging their space,” Rao said.

