Develop accident-free power system: Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy

VIJAYAWADA: Giving priority to safety of people, the State government has directed power utilities to develop a foolproof mechanism to prevent electrical mishaps and prepare an action plan to create massive awareness among general public on electrical safety to achieve the objective of accident-free power system.

During a teleconference with the energy department officials on electrical safety, Energy Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy said he was deeply pained by the electrical accidents that happened recently in the State.

“Life is the most precious thing than any other in the world. It is our prime responsibility to make sure that people are 100% safe from electricity in any condition and at any place,” he asserted.He said the power utilities should conduct an inspection of electrical infrastructure and safety aspects to identify loose spans, bottom rusted poles, conductor sagging, leaned poles, visual defects in power lines, etc.

He directed the power utilities to carry out inspection in each district treating each 33/11 KV substation as a unit duly engaging the local officers for the survey to prevent accidents. “Undoubtedly, the government is giving top priority to supply of quality power 24x7. At the same time, equal importance is being given to electrical safety as well,” the minister explained.

Reacting to a comment of a senior official, who brought it to the notice of energy minister that 22,442 electrical accidents took place in the country in the last three years as per a national report, Peddireddy said even within the State or outside the State, electrical safety holds utmost importance. In view of this, he asked the utilities to study the best global practices, which could be replicated in the State to prevent electrical mishaps.

The minister directed the power utilities to hold meetings with substation committees on electrical safety on a regular basis and organise awareness sessions for consumers on electrical safety.In every review meeting, Peddireddy used to emphasise that electrical safety should be one of the points of discussion and priority as life is most valuable. “Hereafter, the government is not going to spare anyone who is responsible for loss of human life in electrical mishaps. It will be viewed seriously,” he warned.

Stating that money is not a criterion, the energy minister said the State government is ready to take concrete steps to build 100% accident-free system in the power sector.“The government is committed to welfare of the people and strengthening the power infrastructure. It has already provided Rs 40,000 crore to strengthen Discoms. They should not allow any hitch in power infrastructure related to electrical safety,” he averred.

Special Chief Secretary (Energy) K Vijayanand urged the general public not to overload an electrical system. Houses should not be built and house extensions should not be made underneath the overhead power lines or in the proximity to electrical systems, he added.

Worker electrocuted at aquaculture farm

A worker was electrocuted in an aquaculture farm at Kaikaluru in Eluru district on Sunday afternoon when he accidentally came in contact with a live wire. The deceased worker was identified as Saidu Nagaraju of Kovvadalanka village. His brother Kumar sustained injuries in the incident. He was rushed to a nearby government hospital. Based on a complaint, Kaikaluru police registered a case

